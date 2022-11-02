LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FALN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

