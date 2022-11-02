LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $485.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $491.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

