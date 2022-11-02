LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TLH opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

