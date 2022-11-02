Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 65,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,185,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 149.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.