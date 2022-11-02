Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 221,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

