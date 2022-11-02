Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

