Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Tops $5.26 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $3.20 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,508.61 or 0.07484403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,667,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,658,324.4115568 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,591.12194934 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,467,650.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

