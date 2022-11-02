Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,695.42 on Major Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $851.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $1,695.42 or 0.08311868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,363.48 or 0.31158408 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.