Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.42-$6.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.64 EPS.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. 1,081,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

