Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.03 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

