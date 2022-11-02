Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.01% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 221.1% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $2,483,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

