LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 212,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 333,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 83.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 18.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 550,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

