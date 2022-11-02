Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Position Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Liquidity Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Liquidity Services worth $30,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Liquidity Services by 47.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 73.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,250 in the last 90 days. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

