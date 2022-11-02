Lithium Americas Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

LAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

TSE LAC opened at C$34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

