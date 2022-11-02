Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-$3.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.51 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,501. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.