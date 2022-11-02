LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035 billion to $1.046 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,928. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
