LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035 billion to $1.046 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,928. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

