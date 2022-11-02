Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.99% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $29,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

