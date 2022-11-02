LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Stock Price Up 41.6%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) shares shot up 41.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. 39,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 983% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMF Acquisition Opportunities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

