LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $98.79 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

