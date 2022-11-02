Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 244,661 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,661 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.25% of Trip.com Group worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.