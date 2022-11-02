Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 83,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

