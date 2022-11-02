Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 83,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
ENV stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.
In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
