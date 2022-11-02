Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,741 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.64% of Brunswick worth $31,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

