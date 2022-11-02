Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $33.10 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,449 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.26% of MaxLinear worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MaxLinear by 26.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MXL opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

