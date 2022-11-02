Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 96,169 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,169 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

