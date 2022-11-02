Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 111,154 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,154 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.62% of Dropbox worth $48,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DBX opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

