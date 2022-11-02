Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,984 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.77% of Gentherm worth $36,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

