Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,318 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.50% of Merit Medical Systems worth $46,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,436 shares of company stock worth $1,394,742. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.