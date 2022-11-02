Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,941 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $57,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,398,000 after buying an additional 221,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $13,123,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

