Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,357 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.69% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after buying an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $94,654,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

