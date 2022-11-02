Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 152,982 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.