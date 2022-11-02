Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General stock opened at $254.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

