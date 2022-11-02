Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 372,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

