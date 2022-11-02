Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,134,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.