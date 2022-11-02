Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.33.

Paycom Software stock opened at $342.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.