Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,998 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,508,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,022,489 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

