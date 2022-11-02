Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

