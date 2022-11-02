Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

