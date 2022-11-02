Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,355 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Stifel Financial worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

