Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Silgan worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,040,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,224,000 after buying an additional 55,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

