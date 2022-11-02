Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Silgan worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $10,571,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Silgan by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after buying an additional 164,393 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

