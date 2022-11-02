Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

