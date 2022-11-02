Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 167,691 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,691 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chemours worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Stock Up 0.3 %

CC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

