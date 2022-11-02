Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,260 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

