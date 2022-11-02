Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

