LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.62. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $259.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.32. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $264.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,746 shares of company stock worth $11,281,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

