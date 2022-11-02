Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,624.00

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,166.11 or 0.30540685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

