Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $394.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.78%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Luxfer by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
