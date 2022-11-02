Macquarie Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

