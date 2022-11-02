Macquarie Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

