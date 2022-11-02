Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on December 23rd

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7515 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Macquarie Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Macquarie Group stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Group (MQBKY)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.