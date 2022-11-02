Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $646,794.00 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

